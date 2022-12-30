LEWISTON, Idaho — In a neck-and-neck battle of top-tier opponents, the Mountaineers ultimately came up one basket short of victory.
The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team lost 71-69 to No. 10 Lewis-Clark State on Friday, Dec. 30, snapping the team’s nine-game win streak. Lewis-Clark State scored the crucial jumpshot with just 12 seconds remaining, deflating Eastern Oregon’s hopes of a victory. The loss dropped the team’s record to 10-2 on the year and 5-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The visiting Mountaineers struggled early on, as the team found itself down 18-13 after the first quarter. Brie Holecek carried the load early, scoring five points in the first frame. Beverly Slater and Shaelie Burgess each had six rebounds in the first quarter as Eastern Oregon held a decisive 17-9 advantage in rebounds.
In the second quarter, Eastern Oregon found itself outscored 21-18. Haley Robinett scored 10 points in the frame to help keep things close, as the Mountaineers trailed 39-31 at the half.
The Mountaineers cut the deficit in the third quarter, behind eight points from Bayley Brennan. Eastern Oregon outscored Lewis-Clark State 17-12 to cut the lead to 51-48 heading into the final quarter.
The fourth quarter was neck-and-neck, as Eastern Oregon fought back to take a narrow 67-65 lead with 3:12 remaining in regulation. After falling behind 69-67, a jumpshot by Brennan with 30 seconds remaining tied the game at 69-69. With the time winding down, Lewis-Clark State’s Sara Muehlhaus hit a clutch jump shot with 12 seconds remaining to give the home team a 71-69 advantage. Eastern Oregon went for the win on the final possession, but Sailor Liefke was unable to convert a three-pointer in the final seconds.
Brennan led the way in scoring for Eastern with 19 points off 7-16 shooting. Slater dominated the paint, tallying a game-high 18 rebounds.
Coming off the loss, the Mountaineers will look to bounce back in a road matchup at Walla Walla on Dec. 31. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m.
