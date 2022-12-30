LEWISTON, Idaho — In a neck-and-neck battle of top-tier opponents, the Mountaineers ultimately came up one basket short of victory.

The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team lost 71-69 to No. 10 Lewis-Clark State on Friday, Dec. 30, snapping the team’s nine-game win streak. Lewis-Clark State scored the crucial jumpshot with just 12 seconds remaining, deflating Eastern Oregon’s hopes of a victory. The loss dropped the team’s record to 10-2 on the year and 5-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.

