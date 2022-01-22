Haley Robinett (33) drives towards the basket for a layup at Quinn Coliseum at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Eastern Oregon University women's basketball team beat out visiting Oregon Institute of Technology Hustlin' Owls 79-75 in the first home game of 2022.
LA GRANDE – The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team concluded an excellent weekend with a 68-65 victory over rival Southern Oregon on Saturday, Jan. 22.
The Mountaineers ended a weekend sweep that saw the team earn its sixth straight win and climb to first place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings. Eastern’s victory improved the team’s conference record to 11-1 on the year.
A big fourth quarter by the Mountaineers was the difference, as the Raiders led for nearly the majority of the game. Southern Oregon was scorching from the field in the first half, shooting 51.6% from the field. The Mountaineers went into halftime trailing 39-32.
Eastern climbed back into the game in the second half, outscoring Southern 17-14 in the third. The Mountaineers cut the lead to four points, but still needed a strong effort in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.
Junior Sailor Liefke answered the call, scoring eight of her 32 points in the fourth quarter — she converted two key free-throws and a two-point field goal down the stretch to secure the victory.
Hailey Robinett had a well-rounded game for Eastern, scoring 11 points and leading the team with 11 rebounds.
The weekend home stand was huge for Eastern, as the Mountaineers are currently the team to beat in the conference. The Mountaineers will have another chance to defend home court next week, with three home games scheduled. Eastern will face the College of Idaho at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, before Bushnell and Corban come to town for weekend matchups.
