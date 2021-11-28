College women’s basketball roundup: Eastern concludes non-conference slate with loss to Rocky Mountain By DAVIS CARBAUGH The Observer Davis Carbaugh Author email Nov 28, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CALDWELL, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team dropped a narrow non-conference matchup, losing 53-49 to Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Nov. 27.Eastern held its own early on, trailing 12-11 after the first quarter and capitalizing on a big second quarter to lead 26-17 at halftime.The Battlin’ Bears came up with a huge third quarter and outscored the Mountaineers 20-10. Rocky Mountain’s N’Dea Flye scored 10 points in the quarter off 5-6 shooting.Eastern was outscored 16-13 in the fourth quarter to negate any late comeback.Taylor Stricklin led the way in scoring for Eastern, tallying 15 points off 5-13 shooting and adding eight rebounds. Haley Robinett scored seven points and totaled eight rebounds.Up next for Eastern, the Mountaineers will travel to Ashalnd for a Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup with Southern Oregon on Dec. 3. Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Davis Carbaugh Author email Follow Davis Carbaugh Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace More from this section +3 'It was such a special night': 10 years later, Bryson Beirne, Wildcats teammates recall upset win Grades: Iowa 28, Nebraska 21 Packers live: Catch all the action as Green Bay hosts the Los Angeles Rams Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
