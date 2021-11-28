CALDWELL, Idaho — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team dropped a narrow non-conference matchup, losing 53-49 to Rocky Mountain College on Saturday, Nov. 27.

Eastern held its own early on, trailing 12-11 after the first quarter and capitalizing on a big second quarter to lead 26-17 at halftime.

The Battlin’ Bears came up with a huge third quarter and outscored the Mountaineers 20-10. Rocky Mountain’s N’Dea Flye scored 10 points in the quarter off 5-6 shooting.

Eastern was outscored 16-13 in the fourth quarter to negate any late comeback.

Taylor Stricklin led the way in scoring for Eastern, tallying 15 points off 5-13 shooting and adding eight rebounds. Haley Robinett scored seven points and totaled eight rebounds.

Up next for Eastern, the Mountaineers will travel to Ashalnd for a Cascade Collegiate Conference matchup with Southern Oregon on Dec. 3.

