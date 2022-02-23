LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers handled business in their round one matchup with Knights.
Eastern defeated Warner Pacific 70-61 at Quinn Coliseum on Tuesday, Feb. 22 to earn a spot in the Cascade Collegiate Conference semifinals. Junior Sailor Liefke led the way with 22 points as the Mountaineers played stout defense to take the nine-point victory in round one of the conference tournament.
The shooting comparison between Eastern and Warner Pacific was night and day, as the Mountaineers held the Knights to 36.6% from the field. Warner Pacific shot just 27.3% from long range. On the flip side, Eastern was 49.1% from the field and went 11-20 from beyond the arc in an efficient shooting night. The Mountaineers also held advangates in points in the paint and fast break scoring.
Eastern built its lead early on and never faltered — the Knights led 2-0 and never held a lead for the remainder of the contest. The Mountaineers built up a 70-61 lead by the end of the first quarter behind 10 points from Liefke. The junior guard finished with a game-high 22 points on the night.
The Mountaineers continued their steady efforts in the second quarter, holding the Knights to just 11 points. Freshman Adyson Harris scored six of her 18 points in the second quarter as Eastern outscored Warner Pacific by four and took a 40-29 lead into halftime.
The Knights competed admirably in the second half, winning both the third and fourth quarters by one point. Despite putting together a solid push, Warner Pacific was still held to under 40% from the field as Eastern held on to take the victory.
Taylor Stricklin added a strong scoring performance, putting up 15 points and grabbing nine rebounds. Maddy Juul totaled 12 rebounds and Haley Robinett hauled in 11. The Mountaineers out rebounded the Knights 46-31.
The victory increased Eastern’s impressive home record, improving to 11-1 at Quinn Coliseum this season. The win is also the 23rd straight against Warner Pacific.
Up next, the Mountaineers will take a five-game winning streak into Ashland. Eastern is set to square off with Southern Oregon, the conference’s No. 2 seed, in a Friday night showdown. Tip-off between the Raiders and Mountaineers is slated for 7 p.m. on Feb. 25.
