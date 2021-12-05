Eastern Oregon’s Taylor Stricklin looks for a teammate during a contest in the 2020 season. Stricklin is a key returner for the Mountaineers this season, as the team was picked second in the preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
KLAMATH FALLS — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team split its weekend series after coming away with a 90-84 victory over Oregon Tech on Saturday, Dec. 4.
The Mountaineers trailed 48-38 at halftime, but a strong second-half effort flipped the switch as Eastern improved to 2-1 in conference play and 5-6 on the year.
Sailor Liefke had her best offensive game of the season, totaling 38 points. She shot 13-22 from the field and went 9-10 at the free-throw line. Adyson Harris also had a big game, tallying 19 points. Maddy Juul also scored double digits, finishing with 12. Taylor Stricklin led the Mountaineers with 11 rebounds.
Eastern scored 36 points in the paint and capitalized 24 points off turnovers. The Mountaineers held the Owls to 25% from three-point range.
The Mountaineers will have just under two weeks off before returning to La Grande to face Lewis-Clark State on Dec. 15. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m.
