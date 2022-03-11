PARK CITY, Kan. — After a strong effort this year, the Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end in the opening round of the NAIA National Tournament. The Mountaineers almost pulled off the upset over Sterling College (Kansas) in the matchup of No. 13 and No. 4 seeds, but the Warriors prevailed in the end.
The Mountaineers shot the ball well early and put in a late comeback effort, but stagnant offensive production in the second and third quarters made a large impact. Sterling College relied on the scoring duo of Taya Wilson (25 points) and Korynn Clason (20 points) to lead the way in a 73-67 victory over Eastern on Friday, March 11 at the Hartman Arena in Park City, Kansas.
The Mountaineers could not miss early on, jumping out to a high-scoring first quarter. Junior Sailor Liefke scored 14 points in the first frame as Eastern built up a 26-22 lead. Liefke led all scorers with 30 points off 11-19 shooting from the field and a 6-14 clip from long range.
Eastern shot 56.3% in the first quarter and led by upwards of eight points, but struggled in the next two quarters. Sterling College wasted no time in the second frame, utilizing a 8-0 run to regain a 28-26 lead.
Both teams cooled off considerably in the second quarter, as the Mountaineers shot 30.8% and the Warriors went 36.4% from the field. Sterling College held a slight advantage on the score sheet, but Eastern took a 39-38 lead into the locker rooms at halftime.
The third quarter flipped the script, as the Warriors gained a sizable advantage. Sterling College outscored Eastern 19-10 in the quarter, shooting 45% from the field and hitting nine out of 10 free-throw attempts. The Mountaineers struggled, shooting just 25% (4-16).
Sterling College built up a 57-49 lead after a big run early in the third quarter, leaving the Mountaineers in need of a major comeback effort in the final frame.
Eastern did just that, as redshirt-freshman Haley Robinett’s jump shot cut the lead to 69-67 with 1:12 remaining in regulation. This would ultimately be the Mountaineers’ last points of the season, being held scoreless in the final segments of the game. Eastern attempted several shots and looked to cut into the lead, but efficient free-throw shooting by the Warriors ultimately sealed the deal.
Senior Taylor Stricklin was solid in the post for Eastern, tallying 13 points and 11 rebounds. Stricklin also dished out a team-high four assists. Robinett finished with nine points and freshman Adyson Harris scored 11 points.
The loss concluded Eastern’s season at 22-11 overall. The Mountaineers earned an at-large bid into the tournament after finishing third in the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular season standings. Eastern currently has two seniors on this year’s roster, with 13 players eligible to return next season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.