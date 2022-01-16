Eastern Oregon’s Taylor Stricklin looks for a teammate during a contest in the 2020 season. Stricklin is a key returner for the Mountaineers this season, as the team was picked second in the preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s hoops team earned its fourth straight victory (including forfeits) with a dominant 82-57 win over Evergreen State on Saturday, Jan. 15. The win concluded a perfect 2-0 weekend road trip after the Mountaineers defeated Northwest on Jan. 15.
Eastern set the tone early, establishing a 23-10 lead in the first quarter. After a 28-16 advantage in the second quarter, the Mountaineers extended their lead to 51-26 by halftime.
It was a balanced scoring effort throughout the game for the Mountaineers, with four players scoring in double digits. Maddy Juul led the way with 21 points, Taylor Stricklin scored 15, Adyson Harris tallied 12 points and Kaiea Waiwaiole added 10.
The Geoducks kept it close in the second half, but the two teams both scored 31 points in the final two quarters. Eastern held on to win by 25 points for a conference victory.
The win improved Eastern’s record to 12-7 on the year and 9-2 in conference play. Up next, the Mountaineers will return home for a contest against Oregon Tech in La Grand on Jan. 21 — Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.