Eastern Oregon’s Taylor Stricklin looks for a teammate during a contest in the 2020 season. Stricklin is a key returner for the Mountaineers this season, as the team was picked second in the preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Mountaineers found the win column for the second straight game thanks to a strong showing on day one of the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic.
The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team leaned on a dominant first half to come away with a 57-42 victory over Simpson on Friday, Nov. 26. The victory improved Eastern’s record to 4-4 on the year.
The Mountaineers completely stifled the Red Hawks in the first half, holding Simpson to 4-32 shooting from the field. Simpson scored just 10 points in the first half as Eastern mounted an early lead.
The Mountaineers saw a big first-half contribution from Adyson Harris, who scored seven points in the first half. Harris finished the game with 12 points. Taylor Stricklin dominated the paint in the first half, grabbing nine boards and adding five points. She finished the outing with 10 points and 12 boards.
Eastern led 25-10 at halftime and never trailed for the remainder of the game.
Simpson’s Breesia Northern cut the deficit with 13 second-half points, but Eastern’s Maddy Juul helped the Mountaineers secure the victory. Juul scored 12 points in the second half off 5-5 shooting from the field and finished the game with a team-high 16 points.
Eastern’s defense was dominant throughout the matchup, holding Simpson to 16-54 from the field and 5-19 from three-point range. The Mountaineers relied on their inside game early and often, scoring 34 points in the paint.
After a strong start to the Best Western Caldwell Inn and Suites Classic, the Mountaineers will be back on the court tomorrow against Rocky Mountain. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.
