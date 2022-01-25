Adyson Harris (25) makes a fast break at Quinn Coliseum at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Eastern Oregon University women's basketball team beat out visiting Oregon Institute of Technology Hustlin' Owls 79-75 in the first home game of 2022.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team remained in top form on Tuesday, Jan. 25, taking down the College of Idaho 62-47 at home.
The win is the seventh straight for the Mountaineers, improving the team’s record to 15-7 overall and 12-2 in conference play. Junior Sailor Liefke led the way for Eastern with 19 points.
The Mountaineers set the tone early on, taking an 18-8 advantage after the first quarter. Eastern piled on a 15-11 advantage in the second quarter to build a 33-19 lead by halftime. The Mountaineers played stifling defense early on, holding the Yotes to 9-28 from the field in the first half. The Mountaineers shot 15-33 in the first two quarters to build up a sizable lead.
The College of Idaho held close in the second half, but the first-half advantage was ultimately too much to overcome. The Mountaineers outscored the Yotes 29-28 in the second half en route to the 15-point win.
The Mountaineers dominated the paint throughout the game, out rebounding the Yotes 41-30. Haley Robinett led all players with 13 rebounds.
Coming off the midweek victory, Eastern will look to continue defending home court with two more home games this weekend. The Mountaineers will host Bushnell on Jan. 28 and face Corban on Jan. 29. Eastern is a perfect 7-0 at home this year.
