Eastern Oregon’s Taylor Stricklin looks for a teammate during a contest in the 2020 season. Stricklin is a key returner for the Mountaineers this season, as the team was picked second in the preseason coaches’ poll on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
KIRKLAND, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team earned a tough come-from-behind victory on the road on Friday, Jan. 14, defeating Northwest 83-79 on the road.
The Mountaineers trailed for the majority of the game, but put together a 25-13 fourth quarter to steal the victory. Freshman Adyson Harris hit two clutch three-pointers late in the game to help Eastern come away victorious. She finished with a game-high 28 points off 10-17 shooting from the field and 3-7 shooting beyond the arc.
Eastern trailed for most of the game, but stayed within several possessions throughout the contest. The Mountaineers trailed 25-20 after the first quarter and headed into the locker rooms at halftime down 44-42.
Despite being out scored 22-16 in the third quarter, Eastern put together a strong showing in the final frame to take the win. Senior Taylor Stricklin helped Eastern’s cause with 20 points off 6-18 shooting from the field. Junior Sailor Liefke added 16 points. Both upperclassmen played 39 minutes in the game.
A three-pointer by Harris with just 46 second remaining gave Eastern a 80-78 lead. Stricklin hit three out of four free-throw attempts with time winding down to secure the four-point win.
After a thrilling victory on Friday night, the Mountaineers saw their record improve to 11-7 on the year and 8-2 in conference play. Up next, Eastern will face off at Evergreen State on Jan. 15 — tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.
