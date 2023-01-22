KLAMATH FALLS — The No. 16 Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team notched its seventh straight victory this Saturday.
The Mountaineers defeated Oregon Tech 79-58, behind double doubles from both Beverly Slater and Shaelie Burgess. The victory improved Eastern Oregon’s record to 17-2 on the year and 12-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference competition.
The Mountaineers struggled out of the gate, falling behind 16-14 after the end of the first quarter. A huge 28-12 bounce-back effort in the second quarter flipped the script, as Eastern Oregon took a 42-28 lead into halftime. Slater led the way with 15 points and five rebounds in the first half, while Burgess totaled nine points and seven rebounds.
Eastern Oregon kept up the momentum in the third quarter, out scoring Oregon Tech 24-11. Having built up a sizable lead, the Mountaineers managed to open the bench and cruise to a comfortable 21-point victory.
Slater finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Burgess finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Sailor Liefke posted 10 points, two assists and three rebounds.
As a team, Eastern Oregon shot 29-59 (49.2%) from the field and 10-27 (37%) from three-point range. The Mountaineers capitalized off 26 points in the paint and 21 fastbreak points. Eastern Oregon maintained a 44-31 advantage in rebounding on the day.
Coming off the win, the red-hot Mountaineers will look to stay in good form next weekend — the team welcomes in two conference opponents on back-to-back days. Eastern Oregon is slated to face Walla Walla at noon on Jan. 27 and Lewis-Clark State at 4 p.m. on Jan. 28.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.