Claire Bever (14) drives down the field with the ball during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Willamette University at Community Stadium, La Grande, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

 Alex Wittwer/EO Media Group, File

SALEM — The Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team came up empty in its weekend trip to Salem.

The Mountaineers lost consecutive games to Corban on Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15. The losses dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 0-8 on the season.

