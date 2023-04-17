SALEM — The Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team came up empty in its weekend trip to Salem.
The Mountaineers lost consecutive games to Corban on Thursday, April 13 and Saturday, April 15. The losses dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 0-8 on the season.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 6, Corban 20
Despite the final score, offensively Eastern Oregon saw its most productive game of the season.
The Mountaineers fell behind 5-2 after the first quarter and went into halftime trailing 9-4. Maddy Woodruff scored two goals in the first half, while Kiana Watchman and Claire Bever each had one each. Eastern Oregon cut the deficit to 5-4 midway through the second, but allowed four goals unanswered to end the half.
Corban pulled away in the second half, outsourcing Eastern Oregon 6-1 in the third and 5-1 in the fourth. Maya Smith scored both of the second-half goals for the Mountaineers.
Smith led the team with five shots, four of which were shots on goal. Sydney Vopat recorded 10 saves in the loss.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 1, Corban 21
The second game of the weekend was much more one-sided, as the Mountaineers were outmatched.
Corban built up a 5-0 lead early in the second quarter, before Woodruff scored the team’s only goal on an unassisted shot. The home team added six goals in each of the third and fourth quarters to walk away with a 20-point victory.
Jade McCoy led Eastern Oregon with six shots, while Saydee Hetrick had three shots on goal. Vopat recorded nine saves for the Mountaineers. For Corban, Sydney Davis led the way with six goals scored.
Coming off the losses, the Mountaineers are scheduled to end the season with a home match against Multnomah on April 22. The match is slated to begin at 11 a.m. at Community Stadium in La Grande.
