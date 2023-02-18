220222 LACROSSE (1 of 15).jpg
Buy Now

Sydney Vopat (20) waits in line with her teammates during the opening match between Eastern Oregon University and Willamette University at Community Stadium, La Grande, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

 Alex Wittwer/EO Media Group

ORANGE, Calif. — A difficult start to the season continued this weekend for the Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team.

The Mountaineers traveled to California this weekend for a pair of matchups — the team lost 27-1 to Chapman on Friday, Feb. 17 and 28-0 to Whittier on Feb. 18. The losses dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 0-4 on the year.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.