ORANGE, Calif. — A difficult start to the season continued this weekend for the Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team.
The Mountaineers traveled to California this weekend for a pair of matchups — the team lost 27-1 to Chapman on Friday, Feb. 17 and 28-0 to Whittier on Feb. 18. The losses dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 0-4 on the year.
Game 1: Eastern Oregon 1, Chapman 27
In Eastern Oregon’s first matchup of the weekend, the team got off to a slow start early. Chapman put up 13 goals in the first quarter, putting the game nearly out of reach early.
The Mountaineers played solid defense in the second quarter, holding Chapman to just three goals. Eastern Oregon went into halftime trailing 16-0.
In the second half, it was more of the same. Chapman scored six goals in the third quarter and five in the fourth to extend its lead. Maddy Woodruff found the back of the net in the fourth frame, a highlight for Eastern Oregon. Chapman walked off with a 27-1 victory.
Woodruff’s goal was the lone shot of the game for the Mountaineers. Claire Bever led the way with two ground balls, while Hannah Pulliam recorded seven saves.
Game 2: Eastern Oregon 0, Whittier 28
Once again, Eastern Oregon found itself down by a sizable margin early on. Whittier scored 13 goals in the first quarter, making it an uphill battle for the Mountaineers.
Six more Whittier goals in the second quarter extended Eastern Oregon’s deficit to 19-0 at halftime.
The Mountaineers managed to limit the damage in the second half, but still allowed six goals in the third quarter and three in the fourth. Whittier walked off with a 28-0 victory.
Sydney Vopat recorded six saves, while Pulliam totaled four on the day.
Coming off the losses, Eastern Oregon is slated to travel to Portland to face Multnomah on March 4. The action is set to begin at noon.
