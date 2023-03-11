220222 LACROSSE (4 of 15).jpg
Kiana Watchman (21) drives down the field with the lacrosse ball during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Willamette University at Community Stadium, La Grande, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers lost 17-6 against the visiting Bearcats.

PORTLAND — Despite a strong defensive effort, the Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team lost its neutral-site matchup against Cornell College 12-2 on Friday, March 10.

The Mountaineers tied their second highest scoring mark of the season, while holding Cornell College to just 12 points. The 12-point mark is five goals less than Eastern Oregon’s previous low mark for opponent scoring this season.

