Kiana Watchman (21) drives down the field with the lacrosse ball during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Willamette University at Community Stadium, La Grande, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers lost 17-6 against the visiting Bearcats.
PORTLAND — Despite a strong defensive effort, the Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team lost its neutral-site matchup against Cornell College 12-2 on Friday, March 10.
The Mountaineers tied their second highest scoring mark of the season, while holding Cornell College to just 12 points. The 12-point mark is five goals less than Eastern Oregon’s previous low mark for opponent scoring this season.
Cornell College managed to score three goals in each quarter, while Eastern Oregon managed to scratch one goal in the first. Saydee Hetrick found the back of the net to keep the Mountaineers within striking distance.
Eastern Oregon was held scoreless in the ensuing two periods, before Maya Smith scored in the fourth quarter.
Cornell College’s India Smith finished with a game-high four goals on the day. Eastern Oregon goalkeeper Sydney Vopat recorded 10 saves.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to have two weeks off before resuming competition. The Mountaineers are slated to host Corban at 11 a.m. on March 25 at Community Stadium in La Grande.
