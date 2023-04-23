LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team saw its 2023 season come to a close against Multnomah on Saturday, April 22.
The Mountaineers fell to the Lions 18-3, concluding the season at 0-9 on the year.
Multnomah got off to a strong start, scoring the first three goals of the game. However, Eastern Oregon bounced back with a first-period goal by Claire Bever to cut the deficit to 3-1.
The Lions responded with three unanswered goals to close out a 6-1 first period lead. The second period was even more challenging for Eastern Oregon, as the home team fell behind 12-1 at halftime.
In the second half, the Mountaineers saw production with two goals and held the Lions to three goals in each of the third and fourth periods.
Saydee Hetrick started off the third period on the right foot, scoring a goal assisted by Maddy Woodruff. Hetrick also scored an unassisted goal in the fourth period, which contributed to Eastern Oregon’s second-highest scoring game of the season.
Hetrick, Maya Smith and Woodruff each had two shots each. In net, Sydney Vopat recorded nine saves on the day.
The loss concluded the season for the Mountaineers, who are in just the third year of being an official program at Eastern Oregon University.
