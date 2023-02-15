220222 LACROSSE (8 of 15).jpg
Kiana Watchman (21) chases down a Bearcat ball carrier during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Willamette University at Community Stadium, La Grande, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers lost 17-6 against the visiting Bearcats.

REDLANDS, Calif. — It was an uphill battle for the Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team in its second game of the year.

The Mountaineers lost 24-0 to the University of Redlands on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the first of three consecutive road games in California. The loss dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 0-2 on the season.

