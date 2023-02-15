Kiana Watchman (21) chases down a Bearcat ball carrier during the match between Eastern Oregon University and Willamette University at Community Stadium, La Grande, on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. The Mountaineers lost 17-6 against the visiting Bearcats.
REDLANDS, Calif. — It was an uphill battle for the Eastern Oregon University women’s lacrosse team in its second game of the year.
The Mountaineers lost 24-0 to the University of Redlands on Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the first of three consecutive road games in California. The loss dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 0-2 on the season.
It was a difficult start for the Moutnaineers, who allowed nine goals in the first quarter. Emily Webster scored two goals in the first quarter for Redlands, en route to a game-high six goals on the day. Eastern Oregon managed one shot in the first quarter, finishing with four on the day. Eastern Oregon goalkeeper Sydney Vopat recorded five saves in the first quarter and finished with 13 saves in the match.
In the second quarter, Redlands scored six more goals to take a 15-0 advantage over Eastern Oregon into halftime.
The Mountaineers were outscored 5-0 in the third quarter and 4-0 in the fourth quarter to lose the game 24-0. Josie Bornstedt, Kate McAfee, Maddy Woodruff and Kiana Watchman each recorded one shot on goal. Watchman led the way with three ground balls.
Coming off the loss, Eastern Oregon is scheduled to face Chapman University in Orange, California at 4 p.m. on Feb. 17.
