Mountaineers' goalie Madeline Barker prepares to kick the away during the soccer game against Warmer Pacific where Eastern defeated the Knights 1-0 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Mountaineers next take the field against Corban at 12:30 p.m. in Salem on Sept. 23.
SPRINGFIELD — The Mountaineers are on to the next round.
The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team cruised past Corban 3-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, punching its ticket to the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament semifinals. Goalkeeper Madeline Barker’s clean sheet guided the Mountaineers to a smooth-sailing victory.
Both sides played out a scoreless draw for the majority of the first half, as Eastern and Corban both exchanged blows and kept each other from finding the back of the net. The Mountaineers held a narrow 5-3 advantage in shots, as the match looked capable of tipping in either direction early on.
Just when it looked as if both teams would head into the locker rooms tied at 0-0, senior midfielder Brooke Ford scored on an unassisted goal in the 42nd to take a 1-0 lead.
After Eastern gained an advantage late in the first half, the momentum carried over into the final 45 minutes. In the 55th minute, senior midfielder Erika Skindlov found the back of the net to double the Mountaineers’ lead.
With a 2-0 advantage, Eastern managed to shift toward holding the lead and keeping Corban off the board. Despite getting outshot 6-5 in the second half, the Mountaineers held strong. Freshman midfielder Chloe Narolski put the icing on the cake in the 79th minute, scoring on an unassisted goal to stretch Eastern’s lead to 3-0 late in the match.
Barker was stout in the net for the Mountaineers, recording five saves and finishing the day with a clean sheet. Narolski, Skindlov and Alexandria Segeberg all recorded a team-high two shots on goal in the win.
Coming off the victory, Eastern will gear up for day two of the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships on Nov. 9. The Mountaineers are slated to face top-seeded Northwest, who is coming off a 1-0 victory over Rocky Mountain College in the quarterfinals. The match is slated to kick off at 4 p.m.
