Mounties' defender Mackenzie Hutari runs up the field during the soccer game against Warner Pacifc where Eastern defeated the Knights 1-0 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Mountaineers next take the field against Corban at 12:30 p.m. in Salem on Sept. 23.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team left nothing in doubt in game one of its weekend doubleheader.
The Mountaineers defeated Providence 6-0 on Friday, Oct. 7, capitalizing off a huge first half. The win improved the team’s record to 7-2-2 on the year and 4-1-1 in conference play.
The victory was a well-rounded effort for Eastern, who saw five different players find the back of the net. An aggressive first half set the tone for the Mountaineers, as the team outshot Providence 12 shots to five in the first frame.
Just five minutes into the match, freshman Carly Imes found the back of the net off an assist from Alexandria Segeberg. Shortly after in the 12th minute, junior Lanaeya Botehlho doubled Eastern’s lead with a goal assisted by Erika Skindlov.
Skindlov was back on the box score later in the 23rd minute, assisting on a goal by freshman Chloe Narolski that extended Eastern’s lead to 3-0. Shortly after in the 26th minute, senior Lindsay Balkenbush scored a goal assisted by Brooke Ford that all but put the match out of reach midway through the first half.
Narolski doubled up her personal total, scoring in the 35th minute off an assist from Yaya Chavarria-Mondragon. Eastern took a dominant 5-0 lead into the locker rooms at halftime, with a victory all but guaranteed.
The Mountaineers stayed steady in the second half, outshooting Providence 10 shots to one. Junior Emmy Williams found the back of the net in the 69th minute off assists from Madison Hicks and Tally Connors. Eastern remained stout on defense, completing the shutout and cruising to a 6-0 victory.
Following the win, Eastern will host Rocky Mountain College at 4 p.m. on Oct. 8.
