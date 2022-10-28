Mounatineers' Baylee Shewchuk takes on Warner Pacific's Payton Ashley for the ball during the soccer game where Eastern defeated the Knights 1-0 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Mountaineers next take the field against Corban at 12:30 p.m. in Salem on Sept. 23.
LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers were clicking on all cylinders during their senior day.
The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team defeated Evergreen State 4-0 at home on Friday, Oct. 28. The victory improved the team’s record to 10-3-3 on the year and 7-2-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference action.
Although Eastern won the match by a sizable margin, the majority of the first half was a scoreless grudge match. Even so, the Mountaineers dominated the offensive tempo throughout the entire match. Eastern tallied 15 shots in the first half to just one from Evergreen, while the team put up a 17-1 shot advantage in the second half.
Following a scoreless drought for over 30 minutes, sophomore defender Megan Gustafson was the first to find the back of the net in the 39th minute. Just two minutes later, freshman forward Carly Imes scored a goal off an assist from Alexandria Segeberg. The Mountaineers went into halftime leading 2-0.
Early in the second half, Eastern was quick to extend its lead even more. Sophomore midfielder Brooke Snyder scored her third goal of the year in the 56th minute, coming off an assist from Emmy Williams.
The Mountaineers put the icing on the cake in the 64th minutes, as junior Baylee Shewchuk scored a goal off Snyder’s assist. Eastern kept Evergreen scoreless throughout the remainder of the match, walking off with a 4-0 victory.
Shewchuk led the offensive efforts for Eastern in the win, tallying a match-high five shots. Goalkeepers Madeline Barker and Rylee Schei combined for a clean sheet in the win.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers will be back in action on Oct. 29 for the team’s final game of the regular season. Eastern is slated to host Northwest at 4 p.m. at Community Stadium.
