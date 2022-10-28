EOU vs. Warner Pacific women's soccer
Mounatineers' Baylee Shewchuk takes on Warner Pacific's Payton Ashley for the ball during the soccer game where Eastern defeated the Knights 1-0 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Mountaineers next take the field against Corban at 12:30 p.m. in Salem on Sept. 23.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — The Mountaineers were clicking on all cylinders during their senior day.

The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team defeated Evergreen State 4-0 at home on Friday, Oct. 28. The victory improved the team’s record to 10-3-3 on the year and 7-2-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference action.

