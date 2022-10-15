Mountaineers' head the ball in the air during the soccer game against Warner Pacific where Eastern defeated the Knights 1-0 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Mountaineers next take the field against Corban at 12:30 p.m. in Salem on Sept. 23.
KLAMATH FALLS — Despite a flurry of offensive opportunities, the Mountaineers walked away from their most recent matchup with a draw.
The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team played out a 0-0 tie against Oregon Tech on Saturday, Oct. 15. The draw brought the team’s record to 8-3-3- overall and 5-2-2 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The Mountaineers and Owls both saw a flurry of shots in the first half, with the Eastern outshooting Oregon Tech eight shots to seven. Eastern goalkeeper Madeline Barker recorded three saves in the first half to secure a scoreless draw at halftime.
In the second half, the Mountaineers ramped off the offensive efforts — to no avail, the match remained scoreless. Eastern managed eight shots to just two for Oregon Tech, but the Mountaineers were unable to find the back of the net.
Oregon Tech secured three corner kicks within the last six minutes of regulation, but the Mountaineers held off the late chances as the final seconds ticked off the clock and the game ended 0-0.
Midfielder Brooke Snyder was Eastern’s top offensive threat in the game, totaling three shots and two shots on goal. Barker ended the game with four saves.
Coming off the draw, Eastern will have a week off before traveling to Helena, Montana for a matchup at Carroll on Oct. 23. The opening kickoff is scheduled for noon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.