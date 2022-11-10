SPRINGFIELD — After over 100 minutes of scoreless soccer, Eastern’s hopes for a conference title ultimately slipped away.
The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team lost 1-0 in overtime to top-seed Northwest on Wednesday, Nov. 9, ending their run at a Cascade Collegiate Conference championship.
Coming off a three-goal victory in the quarterfinals, Eastern found itself in a defensive grudge match in the ensuing round. The Mountaineers held a narrow 5-3 advantage in shots in the first half, setting the tone for a potential upset of the tournament’s top seed.
Even after Eastern was outshot 8-5 in the second half, neither team managed to find the back of the net in a scoreless draw. Mountaineers goalkeeper Madeline Barker recorded five saves through the 90 minutes of regulation, as overtime became necessary to find a winner.
Despite Eastern keeping the match close in regulation, the overtime period ultimately belonged to Northwest as the Eagles took a significant 5-0 advantage in shots. In the 103rd minute, junior forward Anna Lau found the back of the net on an unassisted goal to give Northwest a late 1-0 advantage. Eastern never managed to record a shot or goal in the final seven minutes, as the Mountaineers’ hopes of an upset vanished.
The loss ended Eastern’s title run just one game shy of the Cascade Collegiate Conference championship game, where Northwest will face the College of Idaho. The Mountaineers will now have to rely on a potential at-large bid to the NAIA National Tournament, which will be announced at 9 a.m. on Nov. 14.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.