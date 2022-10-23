Mounties' defender Yahaira Chavarria-Mondragon prepares to kick the ball while Warner Pacific's Lacey Knutson runs in during the soccer game where Eastern defeated the Knights 1-0 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Mountaineers next take the field against Corban at 12:30 p.m. in Salem on Sept. 23.
HELENA, Mont. — It was a productive Sunday for the Mountaineers.
The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team defeated Carroll College 3-0 on Sunday, Oct. 23. The victory improved the team’s record to 9-3-3- overall and 8-5-3 in Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The Mountaineers controlled the offensive tempo, outshooting Carroll by a sizable margin. Eastern managed 12 shots in both the first and second halves, while Carroll tallied just two shots in the first half and three in the second.
Despite the onslaught of opportunities, Eastern was unable to find the back of the net for the bulk of the first half. In the 34th minute, junior forward Kana Mateaki broke the scoreless draw with a goal assisted by Darby McDevitt.
Just before the half, freshman defender Sydney Peck scored on an unassisted goal in the 42nd minute to extend the lead to 2-0 heading into halftime.
Eastern kept up the tempo in the second half and never faulted on defense. Goalkeeper Madeline Barker recorded three saves and a clean sheet through 85 minutes of play.
In the 83rd minute, Eastern put the icing on the cake with a goal by senior midfielder Brooke Ford. Erika Skindlov assisted on the goal as the Mountaineers walked off with a victory.
Coming off the win, the Mountaineers are scheduled to host two home games to conclude the regular season. Eastern will play Evergreen State at 4 p.m. on Oct. 28 and host Northwest at 4 p.m. on Oct. 29.
