LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team secured a 2-0 start to conference play this weekend.
Coming off a 5-0 win over Multnomah on the previous day, the Mountaineers defeated Warner Pacific 1-0 at home on Saturday, Sept. 17.
An early goal made all the difference, as the game’s only score came within the first ten minutes. Senior midfielder Erika Skindlov converted a penalty kick goal 7:01 into the first half, giving the Mountaineers an early advantage. The goal was Skindlov’s third of the year, a team-high statistic for the team.
Throughout the match, Eastern secured significantly more chances at goal. The Mountaineers outshot Warner Pacific nine shots to two in the first half, taking a narrow 1-0 lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Mountaineers held the Knights to just one shot attempt. Eastern tallied nine more shots and failed to find the back of the net in the second half, but ultimately controlled the outcome of the game. The Mountaineers also tallied eight corner kicks, compared to just one for Warner Pacific.
The victory improved Eastern’s record to 5-1-1 overall and 2-0 in conference competition — the Mountaineers are 3-0 in games at Community Stadium this season.
Up next, Eastern will embark on a two-game road trip next weekend. The Mountaineers will face Corban at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 23, before playing Bushnell at 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 24.
