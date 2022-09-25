Mounties' Kara Gooderham takes a moment to read the field during the soccer game against Warner Pacific where Eastern defeated the Knights 1-0 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Mountaineers next take the field against Corban at 12:30 p.m. in Salem on Sept. 23.
SPRINGFIELD — The Eastern Oregon women’s soccer team left nothing in question in its most recent match.
The Mountaineers blew out Bushnell 9-0 on Saturday, improving to 6-1-2 on the year and 3-0-1 in conference play.
Eastern completely dominated offensively, outshooting Bushnell 25-2 on the day. The Mountaineers put up 11 shots in the first half, scoring three times. Megan Gustafson scored on a free kick in the 11th minute, Kaydence Martinez found the back of the net in the 27th minute and Emmy Williams scored off a free kick pass in the 41st minute. Eastern went into the locker rooms at half time with a comfortable 3-0 lead.
After a productive first half, the flood gates opened offensively in the second half. Kana Mateaki found the back of the net twice, while Williams added her second goal of the day. Erika Skindlov and Amanda Gribble both found the back of the net, while Martinez added another goal.
The massive offensive day for Eastern wrapped up a 1-0-1 weekend road trip. The Mountaineers are slated to return home next weekend, hosting the College of Idaho on Oct. 1. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.