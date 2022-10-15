Mountaineers' head the ball in the air during the soccer game against Warner Pacific where Eastern defeated the Knights 1-0 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Mountaineers next take the field against Corban at 12:30 p.m. in Salem on Sept. 23.
LA GRANDE — It was a difficult day of soccer for Eastern Oregon.
The Mountaineers women’s soccer team lost 4-0 to Southern Oregon on Friday, Oct. 14, the same scoreline of the men’s team’s loss later in the day. The loss for Eastern dropped the team’s record to 8-3-2 overall and 5-2-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference competition.
Southern Oregon took control early in the match, scoring in the sixth minute. Baylee Touey scored from the right side off an assist from Miller Bertani to take an early 1-0 advantage.
Midway through the first half, Sarah Mauk doubled Southern’s lead off a shot that went in and out of the hands of Eastern goalkeeper Madeline Barker. The Mountaineers went into halftime trailing 2-0, despite only being outshot 5-4.
Eastern tied with Southern with five shots each in the second half, but the Raiders still managed to extend their lead. Gabbie Johnson scored on a 12-yard shot from the left side assisted by Mia Santander just minutes into the second half to take a 3-0 lead in the 47th minute.
Just 17 seconds later, Mauk put the icing on the cake with a goal off a corner kick to give the home team a decisive 4-0 lead. The Mountaineers failed to score a goal throughout the remainder of the match, ultimately suffering defeat.
Kana Mateaki was a solid source of offense off the bench for Eastern, totaling three shots and two shots on goal.
After the loss, Eastern will have a quick turnaround to bounce back. The Mountaineers will travel to Klamath Falls to face Oregon Tech on Oct. 15. The match is slated to begin at noon.
