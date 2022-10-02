Mounties' defender Mackenzie Hutari runs up the field during the soccer game against Warner Pacifc where Eastern defeated the Knights 1-0 at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The Mountaineers next take the field against Corban at 12:30 p.m. in Salem on Sept. 23.
LA GRANDE — Despite a valiant effort, the Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team came up just short of a top-25 victory.
The Mountaineers lost 2-1 to the College of Idaho on Saturday, Oct. 1. The loss dropped Eastern’s record to 6-2-2 on the year and 3-1-1 in conference play.
Both teams were neck-and-neck in the contest, as Eastern managed to outshoot C of I nine shots to six. However, the Yotes managed a deciding goal midway through the second half that made all the difference.
Defender Gianna Yslava broke an extended scoreless draw late in the first half, scoring in the 39th minute for the College of Idaho. Eastern went into the locker rooms at halftime trailing 1-0.
Early in the second frame, the Mountaineers showed life and earned an equalizer against the No. 24 team in the country. Defensive midfielder Baylee Shewchuck found the back of the net in the 50th minute, coming off an assist from Kaydence Martinez.
While both teams battled out a 1-1 tie midway through the second, the level play only lasted for under 10 minutes. The College of Idaho’s Larissa Wegner scored the decisive goal in the 57th minute, with an assist from Kaitlyn Ramon. The Mountaineers were unable to capitalize on another goal throughout the remainder of the match, as the home team went on to lose 2-1.
Kana Mateaki and Carly Imes led Eastern with two shots each, while goalkeeper Madeline Barker made two saves.
Coming off the loss, Eastern will host Providence and Rocky Mountain College in back-to-back home matchups next weekend. The Mountaineers are set to square off with the Argos at 4 p.m. on Oct. 7.
