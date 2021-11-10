Midfielder Erika Skindlov kicks from the touchline at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon University secured its seventh straight victory Saturday night, defeating Corban 3-1.
SPRINGFIELD — It was not an ideal outcome for the Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team in what could turn out to be its only postseason game.
The Mountaineers were stunned by Northwest 2-0 on Tuesday, Nov. 9 in Springfield, ending their time in the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament. Eastern came into the tournament as the No. 5 seed, while Northwest was slotted at No. 4.
While Eastern was able to keep up the offensive tempo and tally the same amount of shots at Northwest (13), the Mountaineers were ultimately unable to find the back of the net in the contest.
The Eagles set the tone early, scoring in the 12th minute of regulation. Junior midfielder Claire Jo Diede found the back of the net on an assist from junior midfielder Callie Wright.
Northwest was back at it later in the first half, converting on a goal from Wright in the 32nd minute.
It was ultimately a dominant first half that put Northwest out in front, as the Mountaineers were out shot 5-1. In the second half however, Eastern led the way in shots 12-8. Despite the late run, the Mountaineers were unable to climb back into the game.
Seniors Sarah Mitchell and Morgan Farrington both led Eastern with three shots each. Freshman goalkeeper Madeline Barker tallied six saves in net.
The loss eliminates Eastern from the CCC tournament and drops the team’s record to 11-6-0 on the year. The Mountaineers will cross their fingers for an at-large bid into the NAIA tournament, which will be decided on Nov. 15.
