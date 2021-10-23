Eastern Oregon University forward Morgan Farrington beams and celebrates after scoring a goal against Corban at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon University secured its seventh straight victory, defeating Corban 3-1.
The Eastern Oregon women’s soccer team got back into the win column this weekend after losing two straight matches. Senior Morgan Farrington stole the show, scoring two goals and taking the program’s record for career goals scored. Eastern defeated Carroll 2-0 on Friday, Oct. 22 to improve to 10-4-0 on the year and 7-3-0 in conference play.
Farrington wasted no time at all, scoring a goal in the second minute off an assist from Kana Mateaki. As a unit, the Mountaineers were firing in the first half, putting up 12 shots to just one from Carroll.
In the second half, Farrington found the back of the net in the 46th minute to put the game out of reach. Mackinley Gregus assisted on the goal as Eastern established an insurmountable deficit.
The Mountaineers outshot the Saints 18-5 throughout the match and controlled the tempo of the game.
Eastern will have a week off before concluding the regular season with two straight road matchups. The Mountaineers will play at Northwest on Oct. 29 and face Evergreen State on Oct. 30.
