Eastern Oregon University forward Morgan Farrington attempts a goal against Corban at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon University secured its seventh straight victory Saturday night, defeating Corban 3-1.
CALDWELL, Idaho — It wasn’t Eastern Oregon’s day, falling to rival College of Idaho 3-1 on the road on Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.
Coming off seven straight victories, the Mountaineers set the tone early and looked to keep their successful form alive. Kaitlyn McLeod opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a 25-yard shot that struck the top-left corner of the goal.
The College of Idaho struck back in the 33rd minute, with Lily Schlake scoring on a penalty kick. Just eight minutes later, Alexa Rierson gave the Yotes the lead with a goal just before halftime.
Early on in the second, the College of Idaho kept its momentum going with another goal. This time it was Kaitlyn Ramon scoring off a free kick in the 47th minute. Chloe Teets assisted on the goal.
The Yotes held on for the remainder of the game, with neither team able to score in the final 43 minutes of action. Eastern out shot the College of Idaho 14 to 13, but was unable to make a comeback late in the game.
After a difficult road loss, the Mountaineers will look to bounce back against Rocky Mountain College on the road on Oct. 8.
