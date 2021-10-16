Midfielder Erika Skindlov dribbles the ball into Corban University territory at Community Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Eastern Oregon University secured its seventh straight victory Saturday night, defeating Corban 3-1.
LA GRANDE — It was a difficult, historic loss for the No. 18 Eastern Oregon University women’s soccer team.
The Mountaineers were shut out 2-0 by Oregon Tech on Friday, Oct. 15, marking the first time Eastern has been shut out at Community Stadium. It is also just the second home loss for the team in the five years that Jacob Plocher has been head coach.
Oregon Tech gained an advantage through a significant lead in shots throughout the game, out shooting the Mountaineers 15-5 on total shots and 9-4 in shots on goal. The Owls held a 6-2 advantage in shots in the first half, but neither team was able to find the back of the net.
It was not until the second half that Oregon Tech pulled away, scoring two goals off a 9-3 shot advantage.
Nyah Kendall scored her third goal of the year in the 53rd minute off an assist from Kiah Wetzell. Later in the half, Wetzell found the back of the net herself on an assist from Amanda Seward in the 72nd minute.
Lindsay Balkenbush was a top source of offense for the Mountaineers, leading the way with two shots on goal. Madeline Barker tallied seven saves.
It was a difficult loss for Eastern, dropping the team to 9-3-0 overall and 6-2-0 in the conference. The loss will likely drop the team’s national ranking, but a big matchup with Southern Oregon on senior day awaits just one day later. The Mountaineers and Raiders will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 16.
