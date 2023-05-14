LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s track and field program came up just short of a conference title, finishing second place in the team standings of the 2023 Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships on Saturday, May 13.

The Mountaineers earned 167.5 points as a team, coming up just shy of the University of British Columbia’s 189. Maggie Ledbetter was named field athlete of the year after a stellar showing in the throws.

