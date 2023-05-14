LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s track and field program came up just short of a conference title, finishing second place in the team standings of the 2023 Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships on Saturday, May 13.
The Mountaineers earned 167.5 points as a team, coming up just shy of the University of British Columbia’s 189. Maggie Ledbetter was named field athlete of the year after a stellar showing in the throws.
Ledbetter dominated the throwing events, winning two out of three. She threw 14.46 meters in the shot put to win the event. In the discus, Ledbetter won with a distance of 44.79 meters. She rounded out her efforts with a second-place finish in the hammer throw, recording a throw of 52.7 meters.
Kenna Woodward had a great day in the throws as well, winning the hammer throw with a distance of 53.69 meters. Woodward placed fourth in the shot put at 12.94 meters and took third in the discus at 39.09 meters.
In the 100 meters, Katie Brown (12.27) placed fifth and Yahaira Chavarria (12.30) placed sixth. Morgan Bayes had a productive day in the 100-meter hurdles, placing second with a time of 14.92 seconds. Sammy Conley took sixth at 15.44 seconds and Karli Bedard placed seventh at 15.52 seconds. Bedard also placed ninth in the long jump at 5.29 meters.
Chavarria earned a podium finish in the women’s 200 meters, placing second with a time of 24.78. Brown placed seventh at 25.46. Chavarria rounded out a strong day with a fourth-place finish in the 400, running a time of 59 seconds to place fourth. Sydney Peck placed seventh at 59.64 seconds and Jaimee Baxter came in 10th at 1:00.61.
Bayes recorded an NAIA A standard in the 400-meter hurdles, running a 1:02.65 to place second in the event.
In the women’s 800 meters, Michelle Herbes ran an NAIA A standard time of 2:12.74 to place third in the event. Lauryn Mitchell came in sixth place with a B standard 2:15.52 and Katie Jo Gebhardt placed ninth at 2:21.3.
In the 1,500 meters, Herbes ran an NAIA A standard time of 4:34.59 to place third overall. Gebhardt placed 10th in the event at 4:48.63. In the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, Dierdre McKay clocked in at 12:14.08 to place sixth overall.
In the field, Lizzy Grandle placed third overall with a time of 1.59 meters. Adrienne Washington (1.56 meters) placed seventh and Ashton Haughton (1.56 meters) took ninth. Grandle earned an NAIA B standard in the javelin, throwing 40.19 meters. Sammy Conley placed seventh at 39.94 meters.
In the triple jump, Adrienne Washington placed sixth at 11.03 meters. Faith Wagner earned fourth overall in the pole vault, jumping 3.05 meters.
Eastern Oregon’s 4x400 relay team finished second overall with an NAIA B standard time of 3:55.15. The team consisted of Bayes, Peck, Mitchell and Herbes. In the 4x100 meter relay, the Mountaineers placed third with an NAIA A standard time of 47.59. Eastern’s team was composed of Chavarria, Sade Williams, Peck and Brown.
The conference championship marks the end of a successful season for the Mountaineers, who will now shift their attention toward the NAIA Championships. Qualifying athletes will compete at the three-day event in Marion, Indiana, starting on May 24.
