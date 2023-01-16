EOU women's wrestling - Shines 2021
Buy Now

Eastern Oregon University’s Morgan Shines fights for position against Southern Oregon’s Jordan Robson in November 2021. Shines is ranked ninth at 130 pounds in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 poll for women's wrestling.

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer, File

YORK, Neb. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling team battled admirably in Nebraska this weekend against a diverse pool of competitors.

The Mountaineers went 3-1 in the York University Duals on Friday, Jan, 13, defeating Ottawa University, University of Saint Mary and York College. In the York University Open on the ensuing day, Eastern Oregon saw four individual placewinners.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.