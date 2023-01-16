YORK, Neb. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling team battled admirably in Nebraska this weekend against a diverse pool of competitors.
The Mountaineers went 3-1 in the York University Duals on Friday, Jan, 13, defeating Ottawa University, University of Saint Mary and York College. In the York University Open on the ensuing day, Eastern Oregon saw four individual placewinners.
Dual 1: Eastern Oregon 33, Ottawa University 16
In Eastern Oregon’s first dual of the weekend, the Mountaineers secured three opening forfeits at 101, 109 and 116 pounds.
At 123, Paige Chafin defeated Alyssa Rutherford by fall in 2:38. Kaylee Moore followed with a technical fall at 130, while Erin Redford won by fall in just 40 seconds at 136 points. The Mountaineers took a dominant lead after Morgan Shines defeated Abigail Sebesta by technical fall at the 143-pound division.
Ottawa answered back with victories at 155 and 170, while Eastern Oregon forfeited at 191. The early lead was enough for the Moutnaineers to cruise to a 33-16 victory to open the weekend competition.
Dual 2: Eastern Oregon 32, University of Saint Mary 12
In the team’s second dual of the day, Eastern Oregon built an early lead and never looked back.
Nayeli Flores Roque and Stephanie Blankenship started off the dual with wins at 101 and 109, followed by a decision win at 116 by Sierra Gonzales.
University of Saint Mary bounced back with consecutive wins at 123 and 130, but Eastern Oregon dominated the remainder of the matchup. The Mountaineers saw victories from Redford (136), Shines (143), Amara Halverson (155) and Olivia Robinson (170).
Despite a forfeit at 191, the Mountaineers earned a 32-12 victory in the second dual of the day.
Dual 3: Eastern Oregon 23, Missouri Valley College 23
In a back-and-forth third dual, Eastern Oregon ultimately fell by just one point in the team’s only loss of the day.
After Flores Roque won by tech fall at 101, Missouri Valley College bounced back with a decision win at 109. Gonzales responded for Eastern with a forfeit win at 116, followed by Missouri Valley College taking 123 by fall.
The Mountaineers built momentum with consecutive wins at 130 from Kaylee Moore and at 136 by Redford. Missouri Valley College bounced back once again, earning back-to-back wins at 143 and 155.
Robinson earned a win at 180 by tech fall, but a forfeit at 191 gave Missouri Valley College the crucial one-point advantage in the dual.
Dual 4: Eastern Oregon 36, York College 10
In the team’s final dual of the competition, Eastern Oregon bested the host team by a score of 36-10.
The Mountaineers started off with three straight wins from Flores Roque, Blankenship and Gonzales. York College took a victory at 123 over Chafin, but Eastern Oregon responded with five straight wins to cruise to victory.
Redford (136), Shines (143), Halverson (155) and Robinson (170) all came away victorious as Eastern Oregon built a huge lead. Despite a forfeit at 191, the Mountaineers won comfortably by a margin of 36-10.
York University Open
In the individual competitions, Eastern Oregon earned four placewinners on the day.
Redford highlighted the results, taking first place at 136 pounds. Liv Wieber earned a third-place finish at 143, while Robinson took third at 170.
Flores Roque rounded out the team’s efforts with a fourth-place finish at 101.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.