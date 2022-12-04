GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling team saw a strong showing at the Battle of the Rockies in Great Falls, Montana on the weekend of Saturday, Dec. 3.
The Mountaineers earned nine place winners, along with two individual weight class champions.
At the 130-pound division, Kaylee Moore was named champion after defeating Providence’s Gabriella Parini by 12-2 technical fall. Moore cruised through her first two matchups, earning victories by pin and technical fall.
Olivia Robinson took home top marks at the 170-pound weight class, earning a dominant 8-0 decision against Providence’s Jolette Miner-Ho. Robinson earned her way in the championship match by way of 10-0 technical fall in the opening round.
It was a strong team effort for Eastern Oregon, earning places at nearly every level. Stephanie Blankenship earned second at the 109-pound weight class, while Nayeli Flores Roque finished fourth.
At 116, Sierra Gonzales took fourth place. Paige Chafin took a spot on the podium at 116, while Morgan Shines did the same at 136. Liv Wieber finished as runner up at the 143-pound weight class and Rosa Ramirez placed sixth at 155.
Coming off the strong showing, Eastern Oregon will have over a month off before resuming competition. The Mountaineers will compete at the Linfield Open on Jan. 8, one of six competitions remaining in the regular season.
