Eastern Oregon University’s Morgan Shines fights for position against Southern Oregon’s Jordan Robson in November 2021. Shines is ranked ninth at 130 pounds in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 poll for women's wrestling.
LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling program defended its home mat in a big way this weekend.
The Mountaineers dominated Linfield 42-6 on Sunday, Jan. 29, winning handily in a home dual. The victory improved Eastern Oregon’s dual record to 6-2 on the season.
Linfield was fighting from behind from the get-go, as the visiting team gave up three consecutive forfeits to start the match. Eastern Oregon took a 15-0 lead as Shelby Bell (101), Stephanie Blankenship (109) and Sierra Gonzales (116) were all credited with wins.
At the 123-pound division, Paige Chafin defeated Emily Sullenger by injury forfeit to extend the lead. Kaylee Moore earned five more points at 130 following another Linfield forfeit.
At 136, Erin Redford defeated Brielle Brick by fall in five minutes and 59 seconds — this pushed Eastern Oregon’s advantage to 30-0. Liv Wieber defeated Klaira Flatt at the 136-pound weight class, winning by fall in just 36 seconds.
With the match all but over, Morgan Shines added even more points with a technical fall victory at 155 over Elena Kroll. At 170, Olivia Robinson took down Kami Hart in an 8-6 decision to create a dominant 42-0 lead.
Linfield earned its lone points of the night at 191, as Eastern Oregon forfeited the final matchup.
Coming off the big win, the Mountaineers are scheduled to face Southern Oregon at 6 p.m. on Feb. 1.
