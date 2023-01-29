EOU women's wrestling - Shines 2021
Eastern Oregon University’s Morgan Shines fights for position against Southern Oregon’s Jordan Robson in November 2021. Shines is ranked ninth at 130 pounds in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 poll for women's wrestling.

 Andrew Cutler/The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling program defended its home mat in a big way this weekend.

The Mountaineers dominated Linfield 42-6 on Sunday, Jan. 29, winning handily in a home dual. The victory improved Eastern Oregon’s dual record to 6-2 on the season.

