Eastern Oregon University’s Morgan Shines fights for position against Southern Oregon’s Jordan Robson in November 2021. Shines is ranked ninth at 130 pounds in the Jan. 27, 2022, NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 poll for women's wrestling.
PRINEVILLE — A short-handed Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling program gave its rival a good fight, but ultimately came up short this week.
The Mountaineers lost to Southern Oregon 29-17 at home on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The loss dropped Eastern Oregon’s record to 6-3 in duals this season and 0-1 in Cascade Collegiate Conference matchups.
Eastern Oregon started off the match with a forfeit at the 101-pound division, the first of four forfeits on the day for the visiting team.
At 109, Eastern Oregon’s Stephanie Blankenship lost to Liv Villanueva by a 12-2 tech fall in three minutes and 48 seconds. The Raiders responded with a forfeit victory at the 116-pound weight class that put the Mountaineers behind 14-0 to start the dual.
Eastern Oregon bounced back as Paige Chafin took down Mia Bonotan by 10-0 tech fall at the 123-pound division. At 130, Kaylee Moore defeated Jordynn Robson by 12-2 tech fall to cut the Mountaineers’ deficit to 14-8.
Just as Eastern Oregon caught some momentum, Southern Oregon came back with a victory by fall in 41 seconds at 136. Desinee Lopez defeated Madelyn Mazemke, stretching the Mountaineers’ deficit to 19-8.
At 143, Eastern Oregon’s Liv Wieber defeated Sophie Keefer by fall in just over one minute. Morgan Shines kept the momentum going at 155, winning over Averie Stockwell by 14-1 tech fall — this cut Southern Oregon’s lead to just 19-17.
Unfortunately for the Mountaineers, the team forfeited the final two weight divisions as the match slipped away in a 29-17 loss.
Coming off the midweek defeat, Eastern Oregon will look to bounce back at the Grand View Open this coming weekend. The event is scheduled to take place in Des Moines, Iowa, with the wrestling taking place throughout the entire day.
