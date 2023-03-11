Olivia Robinson
Eastern Oregon University's Olivia Johnson wrestles Cumberlands' Hannah Thompson at the Patriot Duals in Williamsburg, Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Johnson went 7-0 across the weekend's competition and was named Cascade Collegiate Conference women's wrestler of the week on Dec. 6.

JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling program concluded its 2022-23 season with a strong showing at the NAIA National Championships on Saturday, March 11.

The Mountaineers scored 44 points to place 12th overall out of 35 teams in attendance in Jamestown, North Dakota. Four Eastern Oregon wrestlers placed in the top eight of their respective weight classes, earning NAIA All-American honors.

