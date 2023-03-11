Eastern Oregon University's Olivia Johnson wrestles Cumberlands' Hannah Thompson at the Patriot Duals in Williamsburg, Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Johnson went 7-0 across the weekend's competition and was named Cascade Collegiate Conference women's wrestler of the week on Dec. 6.
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling program concluded its 2022-23 season with a strong showing at the NAIA National Championships on Saturday, March 11.
The Mountaineers scored 44 points to place 12th overall out of 35 teams in attendance in Jamestown, North Dakota. Four Eastern Oregon wrestlers placed in the top eight of their respective weight classes, earning NAIA All-American honors.
At the 143-pound weight class, freshman Liv Wieber recorded the team’s top placement of the competition. Wieber advanced to the round of 16 after a first-round bye, where she was then defeated by Iowa Wesleyan’s Isabella Hawley by a 6-2 decision. In the consolation round of 16, Wieber defeated Waldorf’s Niah Smith in a 10-0 decision. The freshman was far from finished, following up with a 10-3 decision victory in the consolation round of eight. Wieber earned her way to the consolation semifinals where she was eventually defeated to earn fifth overall in the division and take home All-American honors.
Graduate student Erin Redford placed fifth overall in the 136-pound weight class, winning her way to the quarterfinals. After a defeat, Redford advanced through to the consolation semifinals, where she eventually finished sixth overall.
Kaylee Moore had a strong tournament, placing eight in the 130-pound weight class. Moore won her first-round bout, but lost in the round of 16. Moore won two matches in the consolation bracket, before her season came to a close in eighth place overall.
At 170, Olivia Robinson advanced to the round of 16, but lost a narrow 2-1 decision in the second round. Robinson won three straight matches in the consolation bracket, but was defeated by Grand View’s Shenita Lawson to finish in eight place.
The NAIA National Championships conclude the season for Eastern Oregon, who went 6-3 in duals this year and wrapped up the season with four All-American wrestlers.
