Olivia Robinson
Buy Now

Eastern Oregon University's Olivia Johnson wrestles Cumberlands' Hannah Thompson at the Patriot Duals in Williamsburg, Kentucky on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021. Johnson went 7-0 across the weekend's competition and was named Cascade Collegiate Conference women's wrestler of the week on Dec. 6.

 Cumberlands Athletics/Contributed photo

LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling program wrapped up a competitive weekend at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships in La Grande on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Mountaineers placed fourth in the team standings, with Erin Redford’s first-place finish in the 136-pound weight class highlighting the individual performances. All in all, Eastern Oregon earned six all-conference honorees and seven bids to the NAIA Championships.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.