LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling program wrapped up a competitive weekend at the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships in La Grande on Sunday, Feb. 26.
The Mountaineers placed fourth in the team standings, with Erin Redford’s first-place finish in the 136-pound weight class highlighting the individual performances. All in all, Eastern Oregon earned six all-conference honorees and seven bids to the NAIA Championships.
At 109, Stephanie Blankenship advanced to the semifinals with a 9-0 decision victory in the first round. After losing to Natalie Reyna-Rodrigues of Southern Oregon in the ensuing round, Blankenship won two consecutive matches to place third overall in the division.
In the 116-pound division, Paige Chafin (tech fall) and Sierra Gonzales (bye) both advanced to the second round. Both wrestlers lost, forcing the Mountaineers to seek redemption in the consolation side. Chafin worked her way to the fifth-place matchup, but ultimately lost a narrow 6-5 decision to Lily Grismer of Providence.
Kaylee Moore made solid progress in the 130-pound division, placing fourth overall. Moore defeated Jordynn Robson in the consolation bracket, but fell short to Stephanie Chavez in the third-place matchup.
Redford stole the show at 136, defeating Piper Hall by way of tech fall in her first match. The graduate senior followed up with a 7-2 decision victory over Paige Respicio, taking home the individual title in her weight class.
Morgan Shines placed fourth at 143, after winning her first matchup by way of tech fall and then winning her first consolation matchup by tech fall as well. Shines came up short in the third-place matchup to Desiree Jones, taking fourth in the division.
In the 170-pound weight class, Olivia Robinson lost her first matchup to Lily El-Masri, forcing a run in the consolation bracket in order to podium. Robinson did just that, winning her matchup over Jolette Miner-Ho to place third overall.
Coming off a strong showing at the conference championships, qualifying Mountaineers will now gear up for the NAIA Nationals. The event is set to take place in Jamestown, North Dakota, with the wrestling going on March 10 and March 11.
