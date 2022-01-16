REDMOND — The Eastern Oregon University women’s wrestling program had a strong showing at the 2022 Oregon Classic, tallying two first-place finishers and nine total placers.
Sophomore Stephanie Blankenship took first place in the women’s 101-109 competition, defeating Corban’s Brooke Burrows by fall in the championship round. Sophomore Nayeli Flores Roque took second place in the 101-109 division. Blankenship went 4-1 across the competition.
Sophomore Olivia Robinson won the 170-pound division, defeating Southwestern’s Valeria Osborn by a 7-0 decision. Robinson went undefeated across her two matches in the tournament.
Junior Mogan Shines competed well in the 130-pound division, finishing as runner-up to Corban’s Hannah Vipperman.
Junior Anjelynn Baron (116), junior Irma Retano (116), freshman Ariel Ceno (143), freshman Aleena Wiegand (155) and freshman Tenley Swope (155) all placed in the top six in their respective weight classes.
The Mountaineers will have dual competitions for the remainder of the regular season after the strong showing at the Oregon Classic. Up next, Eastern will travel to face off at the Corban Duals in Salem. The Mountaineers will face off against No. 18 Corban and Southwestern Community College.
