LA GRANDE — The Wagon Wheel trophy is returning to Ashalnd.

The Eastern Oregon University men’s and women’ wrestling teams were bested at home by Southern Oregon University on Saturday, Nov. 6. The Mountaineers lost 34-11 on the women’s side and 24-18 on the men’s side.

The EOU men’s team got off to a slow start, but won the last four matchups to edge close to a comeback.

Raul Ruiz, Luciano Fasulo and Monte Zufelt lost their opening matchups, giving the Raiders an early 14-0 lead.

Freshman Chad Muenzer provided a big spark, knocking off Nick Peterson. The matchup went back-and-forth into the third frame, with Muenzer coming away with a narrow 11-9 victory.

After losses by Ryan Ninman and Malakai Moyer, Eastern would go on to win the remaining matchups. Senior John Bittinger brought the crowd to its feet with a hard-fought victory over Brayden Clayburn in a 174-pound match. Bittinger’s 16-12 victory cut Eastern’s deficit to 24-6.

At the 184-pound weight class, Keegan Mulhill outlasted Noah Talavera in a low-scoring duel. Mulhill won 6-3 to bring the Mountaineers within 15 points.

At 197 pounds, Jay Smith knocked off Southern’s John White in a matchup that went down to the wire. The two went point for point in the third frame, with Smith being named the winner.

In a showdown between Noel Orozco and Bubbles Jenkins at the 285-pound weight class, the crowd erupted as Orozco put on a show. While it was not enough to bring the Mountaineers back into the lead, Orozco’s 32-second victory ended the night on a high note. Orozco dominated his opponent and ended the match quickly.

The loss dropped the Mountaineers to 0-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Eastern will bounce back quickly and compete at the Mountaineer Open on Nov. 7.

On the women’s side, Southern Oregon controlled a consistent lead and defeated Eastern handily. After losing the first three matchups, Eastern got a big boost from Morgan Shines. The junior defeated Southern’s Jordan Robson at the 130-pound weight class to cut the lead to 18-3.

At the 143-pound weight class, senior Erin Redford defeated Desinee Lopez by a score of 7-5. At 170 pounds, Olivia Robson pinned Beyonce Garcia for Eastern’s final victory of the night.

The Raiders ultimately walked off with a 23-point advantage. The loss dropped the Mountaineers’ record to 0-1 on the year. The women’s team will also compete at the Mountaineer Open on Nov. 7.

