Eastern Oregon University's Jay Smith faces off against Southern Oregon University's John White at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Smith was victorious over White, but the Mountaineers feel to the Raiders 24-18
Eastern Oregon University's Morgan Shines fights for position against Southern Oregon's Jordan Robson. Shines defeated Robson 12-6, but the Raiders topped the Mountaineers 34-11
Andrew Cutler/The Observer
Eastern Oregon University's Jay Smith faces off against Southern Oregon University's John White at Quinn Coliseum in La Grande on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Smith was victorious over White, but the Mountaineers feel to the Raiders 24-18
Spokane, Wash. — The Eastern Oregon University hit the road late this weekend, sending a number of wrestlers to the Spokane Open on Sunday, Nov. 21.
The men’s team placed sixth overall with 82.5 points, while the women’s squad placed fourth with 98.5 points.
On the men’s side, four Mountaineers earned top-four finishes. Sophomore Jay Smith led the way with a second-place finish at the 197-pound weight class. He was defeated on injury default against Montana State-Northern’s Isaac Bartel in the first-place match.
Sophomore Kyle Knudtson also earned a second place finish, taking the runner-up spot at the 184-pound weight class. Knudtson was defeated via decision in the first-place match against Beaver Dam RTC’s Asher Ruchti.
Adrian Guevara and Vincent Cramer both placed fourth in their respective weight classes. Guevara defeated Providence’s Deven Altenburg-Lasher in the 125-pound consolation semifinals and lost to Beaver Dam RTC’s Caleb Coyle in the third-place match. Cramer was defeated by forfeit by North Idaho College’s Ben Mitchell in the 149-pound third place match.
On the women’s side, Eastern earned six top-three finishes. Morgan Shines led the way, winning the 130-pound weight class by defeating Southwest Oregon Community College’s Kace Bice by tech fall.
At the 136-pound weight class, Krystal Fabricante finished as runner-up to Grays Harbor College’s Tatum Pine.
Nayeli Flores Roque, Stephanie Blankenship, Dempsi Talkington and Olivia Robinson all placed third in their weight classes. Mia Schreiner and Anjelynn Baron both took sixth in their weight classes.
The Mountaineers will have two weeks off before heading separate ways. The men’s team will travel to Great Falls, Montana to compete at the Providence Triangular on Dec. 3 and wrestle in the Battle of the Rockies on the following day. The women’s team will travel all the way to Williamsburg, Kentucky to compete in the Patriot Duals on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.