ELGIN — Chris Byrd came to the Elgin Stampede straight out of Compton.
The 29-year-old bull rider has a unique background, but he competed with the top bull riders at the Elgin Stampede on Thursday, July 8, and Friday, July 9. The Compton, California, native travels the West Coast as a professional bull rider, a career path not often associated with inner city Los Angeles.
“I started riding when I was around 15,” he said. “It was something I got into and it quickly became my passion.”
Byrd began riding horses at a stable in Compton known as “The Hill,” which burned down in 2012. His role at the stable was documented in a 2018 film directed by Brett Fallentine called “Fire on the Hill.” After learning to ride horses, Byrd worked his way up to bull riding, which he said he fell in love with from the start.
Brought up in the notoriously rough neighborhood in California, Byrd found his path through rodeos. He credits his passion for riding horses and bulls as the reason he got out of that environment and what led to a rodeo career.
“I started riding in the city at little stables, which elevated to bulls, and then just kept going at it,” he said.
During the Mark Nichols Memorial Xtreme Bulls competition on July 8 in Elgin, Byrd came up just short of qualifying for a spot at the top of the standings. Needing to stay on the bull for at least eight seconds, Byrd clocked in at just over six seconds on his second run of the night. Only three riders qualified to take home a winner’s purse.
Byrd didn’t qualify in the July 9 bull riding action, capping an unsuccessful trip to the Elgin Stampede. Nevertheless, the bull rider, who travels to Oregon often for rodeos, said he had a good experience competing in Elgin for the first time.
“It’s beautiful out here,” Byrd said. “This is a nice rodeo and the weather has been really good.”
Byrd’s rodeoing was put on pause by the COVID-19 pandemic most of last year.
“This year has been a little slow after all the COVID stuff,” he said. “I usually travel to around 60 to 80 rodeos per year.”
Far from Compton, Byrd said he enjoys visiting rural areas in the country and seeing all the cattle. Now living in Browns Valley, California, he trains at his house and spends his limited free time helping local kids in the area.
“They come up to my house and if they want to ride bulls I help them out and teach them some things,” Byrd said. “It’s important to teach them how to work.”
Byrd has traveled far from the inner city in his pursuit of a professional bull riding career. He heads to Elko, Nevada, next for the Silver State Stampede. Byrd said he cherished his first appearance at the Stampede.
“It’s been really fun,” he said. “It’s good country, and I’m happy they’re having it this year.”
