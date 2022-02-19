BAKER CITY — Three weeks ago, Joseph had no issues with Cove in an easy 63-34 home victory.
But in the rematch Saturday, Feb. 19, with a state playoff berth on the line, it was the Leopards who grabbed an early lead, never trailed and weathered a Joseph rally late.
As a result, Cove is headed to the state playoffs for the first time since 2013.
Caleb Wiggins scored 16 points and hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, Terrell Davis hit three tie-breaking free throws with 1:56 to play, and the Leopards held on for a 46-42 victory in the third-place game of the Old Oregon League District Tournament.
With the score tied at 39-39 after a 3-pointer by Joseph's Hayden Hite with 2:15 to play — the only time the game was tied other than 0-0 — Davis was awarded three free throws after a late foul call on a 3-point attempt. The trio of conversions put the Leopards ahead for good.
Wiggins extended the lead to 44-39 with a pair of free throws with 32.9 seconds to go, but Blade Suto — who had missed a corner 3-pointer on Joseph's prior possession — drained a deep 3 with 24 seconds to go to keep the Eagles in striking distance. Davis missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 17 seconds left, but James Burney — who led Joseph with 11 points and hit three 3-pointers — missed a corner 3 for the lead. Patrick Frisch, who had 12 points and 10 rebounds, iced the win for the Leopards with two free throws with 5.7 seconds to play.
Cove played nearly a flawless first half, moving the ball well and hitting its shots as it took a 34-27 lead at the half. The Leopards led by as much as 10 in the opening half, and shot 58% from the floor. Joseph, though, made timely shots — often in response to a Cove basket — to stay close. Burney hit all three of his 3-pointers in the second, with the last coming just seconds after a Davis trey to cut the margin to seven at halftime.
The game took a major shift in the third quarter as the teams scored a combined three points in the period. Cove struggled to regain its offensive rhythm with a rash of missed shots and turnovers, then seemed bound for the worst after Frisch, the team's key player inside, picked up his fourth foul at the 4:14 mark. Cove slowed the game down, and ended up posting a scoreless third quarter.
Joseph, however, didn't take advantage, getting just a field goal and a free throw from Suto — who had nine points — and weathering its own offensive struggles. Neither team scored in the final 4:14, and Cove maintained the lead through three, 34-30.
Davis, who had 12 points, ended the more than nine-minute scoring drought for Cove with a layup 49 seconds into the fourth, only to see Brad Wilcox respond with a trey for Joseph to cut the margin to 36-33. Wiggins and Reece Nelson traded 3s about two minutes later, then the teams endured another run of misses and turnovers before Hite's tying triple.
The teams shot a combined 7-for-34 in the second half.
The Eagles' season ends with a record of 11-11.
Cove (12-10) which is going for its first playoff win since 2011, will visit Crane or Adrian in a first-round game Feb. 22.
