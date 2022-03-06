Eastern Oregon University’s TJ Davis competes in the long jump at the Eastern Oregon Multi-Events meet on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Banner Bank Track in La Grande. Coming off a strong showing in the heptathlon at the Washington State University Invitational on Feb. 3, Davis was named Cascade Collegiate Conference field athlete of the week.
Eastern Oregon University Athletics/Contributed Photo
BROOKINGS, S.D. — It was a productive final weekend for the Eastern Oregon University indoor track and field program.
Eastern took the big stage in Brookings, South Dakota to compete in the 2022 NAIA Indoor National Championships on the weekend of Friday, March 4. The Mountaineers finished 22nd on the women’s side with 14 points and 28th on the women’s side with nine points
Junior TJ Davis highlighted the weekend for the Mountaineers, taking home an individual national championship in the men’s heptathlon.
Davis wracked up 5439 points in the event to edge out Lee Walburn of Carroll, who finished second at 5384. The junior took first place in the 60-meter hurdles, long jump and shot put.
The individual title for Davis is just the second ever heptathlon champion at Eastern.
Joining Davis on the podium was teammate Sam Roddewig, who placed fifth in the heptathlon to earn All-American honors. Roddewig placed top three in the pole vault and finished with 4651 points.
On the women’s side, senior Michelle Herbes earned All-American status in the 800-meters. Herbes ran a time of 2:15.87 to place sixth overall. The 2022 championships mark the third time that Herbes has been named an All-American in indoor track.
In the women’s shot put, senior Maggie Ledbetter finished third after throwing a distance of 13.98 meters. This is Ledbetter’s second consecutive year earning All-American status in the indoor shot put.
Eastern has now compiled 226 All-Americans under head coach Ben Welch. Eastern’s athletes will now face a quick turnaround before beginning the outdoor track season on March 19.
