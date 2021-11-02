Eastern Oregon's Sage DeLong pursues Rocky Mountain's DeNiro Killian Jr. in a game at Community Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. DeLong earned NAIA defensive player of the week honors after tallying six sacks against Carroll College on Oct. 30.
LA GRANDE — Coming off a record-breaking performance last weekend, Eastern Oregon University defensive lineman Sage DeLong took home NAIA defensive player of the week honors.
The Mountaineers suffered another difficult loss, but DeLong stepped up on defense and was a nightmare to the opposing offensive line. DeLong set the EOU record for sacks in a game with six and totaled a program-record seven tackles for loss in the 34-27 defeat on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
The stellar performance also moved the former Vale standout to second all-time in Eastern history with 24 sacks and 46.5 tackles for loss over his career. DeLong currently leads the Mountaineers with eight sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss, while standing fourth on the team with 34 tackles.
Eastern has been struggling lately, but a great performance from DeLong highlighted a strong effort by the Mountaineers in the narrow loss to Carroll. With two games left in the season, the Mountaineers will look to bounce back against the College of Idaho on Nov. 6.
Kickoff in Caldwell, Idaho is slated for 1 p.m.
