ELGIN — One running back gaining 100 yards is impressive in itself. Even more so is having two running backs consistently gaining 100 yards every game.
For head coach Kirt McClure, the focus at Elgin is on running the ball and outlasting opponents in the trenches. The two-headed running back duo of juniors Joe Lathrop and Bruce Morehead has thrived this season, stacking up the rushing yards amidst the challenges of a limited roster.
“We’re always going to pound the ball,” McClure said. “If people know we’re going to run it, so be it.”
With only 11 players on the roster, McClure and the Huskies have been forced to get creative to find success. The pair of running backs, along with mobile sophomore quarterback Ty McLaughlin, are playing old-school football with an emphasis on rushing the football.
“They’re like my three-headed monster. That’s what I call them,” McClure said.
Through three games this season, both backs have wracked up multiple 100-yard rushing games. Morehead started the season with a 110-yard outing against Powder Valley, followed by 135 yards and two rushing touchdowns against Cove and 135 yards against Crane. In the same games, Lathrop tallied 103 yards against the Badgers, 93 yards and two rushing touchdowns against the Leopards and 49 yards and a touchdown against the Mustangs before suffering an injury.
McLaughlin has broken loose under center this year, rushing for more than 200 yards against Cove and scoring a rushing touchdown against Crane.
With such a small roster, both running backs play just about every snap on offense and defense. The Huskies have managed a 1-2 record so far this year, facing some of their toughest opponents in Powder Valley and Crane early in the season. In McClure’s first season as head coach, Elgin is hoping its ground-and-pound offense can garner wins this year.
“It’s really nice to have two running backs that can lean on each other,” Lathrop said. “We have a small team this year, but we’re doing what we can with the small roster.”
With injuries limiting Elgin’s ability to sub out players, the tandem of running backs lean on each other to limit defensive pressure on the run.
“The whole team relies on him to get me good balance,” Lathrop said of Morehead. “We’re able to run the ball to each side.”
Morehead and Lathrop clearly have chemistry on the field, but the duo’s history goes beyond just football. The two have been friends since kindergarten and have played competitive sports together all throughout their childhoods.
“Joe is such a good athlete,” Morehead said. “He helps push me because we have pretty similar games. We bounce off each other.”
McClure gives credit to his offensive line and the players’ intensity for creating such a consistent rushing attack.
“They’re super competitive,” he said. “They don’t think it’s about them, it’s just a team mentality. That’s the one thing I’ve always preached since day one.”
Wins might not come easy for an Elgin football team that is struggling with major roster restraints, but its duo of running backs is leading the charge every game.
“That’s the mentality of Elgin,” Morehead said. “We just keep going and we approach things game by game.”
