LA GRANDE — A full slate of football is back at Eastern Oregon.
After a shortened season in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Mountaineers are set to play a 10-game season in 2021.
Eastern went 3-1 last season to claim a shared Frontier Conference title and finished the season ranked No. 21 in the NAIA rankings.
The Mountaineers will face only opponents from the Frontier Conference, three of which are home-and-aways with teams that they will play twice. Eastern opens its season on the road Saturday, Aug. 28, against Montana Tech, a team that did not play at all in 2020 but went 6-4 in 2019.
The first home game of the season at Community Stadium is an afternoon matchup against Montana Western Saturday, Sept. 4. The Bulldogs also opted out of playing in the 2020 season.
A big rivalry matchup takes place Saturday, Sept. 25, when the College of Idaho come to La Grande. The two teams are set to face off twice this year, with the second matchup taking place Saturday, Nov. 6, in Caldwell, Idaho.
Eastern heads to Ashland to face its in-state rival Southern Oregon on Saturday, Oct. 2. The Mountaineers and Raiders will play again at Community Stadium for Eastern’s final game of the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 13. Senior day will be celebrated prior to the home matchup against Southern Oregon.
Eastern will also play a home-and-away against Carroll College, a team that the Mountaineers have defeated in the last six matchups. The Mountaineers are slated to play at home against Rocky Mountain College and on the road against Montana State-Northern in single matchups.
With in-person attendance at sporting events coming back across the country, it is likely that fans will be able to attend games this season. The EOU website states that season ticket information will be available at a later date.
