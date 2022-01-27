Sailor Liefke (22) looks to pass at Quinn Coliseum at Eastern Oregon University on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The Eastern Oregon University women’s basketball team beat out visiting Oregon Institute of Technology Hustlin’ Owls 79-75 in the first home game of 2022.
LA GRANDE — The Cascade Collegiate Conference revealed its players of the week on Monday, Jan. 24, rewarding three Eastern Oregon University athletes.
The Mountaineers’ men’s and women’s track teams had a very productive showing at the Lauren McCluskey Memorial Open at the University of Idaho this past weekend, with two standouts earning conference recognition after their performances.
Senior thrower Maggie Ledbetter was in top form, taking third place in the women’s shot put. Ledbetter tossed a score of 13.45 meters, a score that qualifies her for the NAIA Indoor National Championships. Ledbetter also placed seventh in the women’s weight throw with a distance of 14.69 meters.
In the men’s high jump, freshman Tyler Jones came out of nowhere to tie for second overall with a height of 2.02 meters. The score earned Jones a provisional qualifier for the NAIA Indoor National Championships, while ranking him 13th in the NAIA.
On the hardwood, junior Sailor Liefke led the way once again for Eastern as the Mountaineers kept up an impressive winning streak.
EOU’s women’s basket ball team earned crucial conference victories over Southern Oregon and Oregon Tech. Liefke hit clutch buckets in the win over the Owls, which went to overtime, and she finished the game with 20 points. The junior guard went off for 32 points in a 68-65 victory over the Raiders just one day later.
Liefke is averaging a team-high 16 points per game, which has helped the Mountaineers climb to first place in the Cascade Collegiate Conference standings.
Eastern is also a perfect 7-0 at home this season. The Mountaineers are back at home for a weekend series, facing Bushnell on Jan. 28 and Corban on Jan. 29.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.