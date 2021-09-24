LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team added a new assistant coach to its staff, hiring Que Johnson on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2021.
“I couldn’t be more excited to add Que to our staff here at EOU. He is an elite level player with international experience that wants to coach and have a positive impact on these players’ lives,” interim head coach Chris Kemp said in a press release. “His expertise in skill development and high level basketball will have an immediate impact on our program.”
Johnson is relatively new to coaching, but also has professional playing experience overseas. He played two years in Brazil for Basquete/APAB in the Brazil-CBC League. Johnson played collegiate basketball at Washington State University from 2012 until 2016 and Western Kentucky University during the 2016-17 season. For Western Kentucky, Johnson averaged a career-high 13.2 points per game and started in every contest.
Last season, Johnson worked as an assistant coach at Lakeland High School in Rathdrum, Idaho. He also ran a business that helps high school basketball players develop skills. Johnson is set to join Kemp’s crew of assistant coaches this year following a season in which Eastern went 8-12.
Kemp takes over the reins for the Mountaineers after the program parted ways with former head coach Carlito Labarda Jr. this spring. Eastern is scheduled to start its season against the College of Idaho on Nov. 23.
