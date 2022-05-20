LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon University men’s basketball team just gained an impactful new transfer.
Nate Pryor, a guard with two years of Division I experience, is set to make La Grande his new home and play his senior season for the Mountaineers. Pryor is the second Division I transfer for Eastern this offseason, joining Emmit Taylor III of Idaho State.
Last season, Pryor averaged 2.9 points per game for a New Mexico State team that went 27-7 overall and won the Western Athletic Conference tournament — the Aggies defeated Connecticut in the first round of the NCAA tournament and lost a narrow matchup to Arkansas in the second round.
Prior to his season at New Mexico State, Pryor played at the University of Washington and averaged 4.1 points per game across 16 contests.
Pryor is the newest transfer to follow the Northern Idaho to Eastern pipeline, joining former teammates Phillip Malatare, Ismael Valdez and Taylor III on this year’s roster. In his sophomore year with the Cardinals, Pryor averaged 16.8 points, 4.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
It has been a busy offseason for head coach Chris Kemp and the Mountaineers, who have hauled in five transfers and two freshman recruits for next year’s team. Eastern finished last season 18-13 overall and 12-10 in conference play — the Mountaineers will be looking for sustained success in Kemp’s second year as the team’s coach.
