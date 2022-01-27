LA GRANDE — In the latest national poll, the Eastern Oregon University men’s wrestling program continued to earn a spot among the top 20 teams in the NAIA.
The Mountaineers came in at No. 19 in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top-20 poll, which was released on Thursday, Jan. 27. The ranking is two spots behind where the team found itself in last week’s poll.
Eastern received 44 votes, earning a tie with Embry-Riddle at No. 19. The Mountaineers saw three wrestlers earn individual national rankings.
Senior Noel Orozco came in at No. 4 in the 285-pound division, while sophomore Kyle Knudtson was also ranked No. 4 at the 184-pound level. Senior Keegan Mulhill earned a No. 11 ranking at the 174-pound weight class.
Orozco is coming off a strong showing at the Missouri Valley Invitational last weekend, placing second overall in his division. The senior went 4-1 on the weekend and scored 20 points for a limited Eastern squad.
Eastern is one of four Cascade Collegiate Conference teams ranked in the top 20, with Montana State-Northern and Menlo College both earning rankings in the top 10. Embry-Riddle and Eastern rounded out the rankings for conference school.
The Mountaineers are back in action on Jan. 29, competing at the Clackamas Open in Oregon City. Wrestling is set to begin at 9 a.m. Eastern has a road dual against Southern Oregon on Feb. 5 before traveling to Havre, Montana for the Cascade Collegiate Conference Championships on Feb. 18.
